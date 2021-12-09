MP for Bassetlaw, Brendan Clarke-Smith, visited the Royal Mail team at Worksop’s Post Office Depot who are working hard to meet Christmas demand.

It was also an opportunity to thank postal workers for their hard work during the pandemic.

The MP was given a tour by the delivery office manager and was introduced to postmen and women as they gear up for Christmas.

Bassetlaw MP Brendan Clarke-Smith with some of the Royal Mail team at Worksop's Post Office Depot

Mr Clarke-Smith said: “As key workers, Royal Mail staff have been working flat out with little respite throughout the pandemic and it is getting even busier in the run up to Christmas.

“It was great to meet the team here at Worksop and to thank them in person for their extraordinary efforts.

“As we approach the Christmas season, they will be delivering Christmas parcels and cards, spreading a bit of cheer after what has been a very challenging year for many.

“I hope that we can all do our bit by posting our cards and gifts early.”

He added: “On behalf of all my constituents in Bassetlaw, thank you for everything you do.”

Simon Tweed, Royal Mail delivery office manager, said: “We are proud to have played our part throughout the pandemic, keeping the community connected.

“There’s no doubt it has been challenging, but we remain very grateful to our customers for their support and for keeping us so busy.