Brendan Clarke-Smith hosts anti-social behaviour meeting in Carlton-in-Lindrick

Brendan Clarke-Smith, MP for Bassetlaw, alongside Worksop North county councillor Callum Bailey hosted a meeting at Cleveland Community Centre, Carlton in Lindrick, to discuss anti-social behaviour in the village.

Also in attendance were officers from Bassetlaw District Council as well as Police Inspector Hayley Crawford, district commander for Bassetlaw.

The meeting was held on August 25 following an increase in residents voicing their concerns over police numbers and anti-social behaviour, including off-road motorbikes, and an arson attack in the park near Beckett Avenue earlier this year.

Brendan Clarke-Smith invited residents in Carlton in Lindrick to attend a meeting about anti-social behaviour on August 25.

Recently, police officers carried out a special operation to tackle nuisance motorbikes where officers used a drone to monitor bikers and gain intelligence as part of a crackdown on the ongoing issue in Carlton in Lindrick.

Mr Clarke-Smith said: “I would like to thank everyone who attended last week’s meeting to discuss anti-social behaviour, including Inspector Crawford and Bassetlaw District Council officers. There is a significant concern, and more work needs to be done.

“If issues are not reported, then the police and council will not be able to assign the correct resources to the areas that need them. So please do report any incidents.

“I also have an anti-social behaviour booklet which you can contact my office on 01909 738956 which has lots of information about who to contact and what to contact each organisation about.”

Councillor Callum Bailey said: “As a resident of Carlton-in-Lindrick I was pleased to speak on behalf of others in the village when I shared my concerns with the police and Council regarding this issue.

“There are pots of money on offer that allows councils to make bids for future infrastructure projects like streetlighting and I am hopeful that in areas like Carlton-in-Lindrick, the council take steps to make those bids and to ensure we have our fair share.”