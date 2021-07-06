Brave Worksop girl, 7, diagnosed with bowel disease walks over a marathon while shielding to raise charity funds

It’s been a ‘rollercoaster’ of a time for Jasmine Stanfield, aged seven, after she was diagnosed with IBD in March and undergone gruelling rounds of tests and treatments as a result.

But the Norbridge School pupil has powered through and to top it all off has raised an incredible £640 for Chron’s and Colitis UK by walking the equivalent distance of over a marathon throughout June – cheered on by her little sister, five-year-old Isabelle.

Proud mum Zoe, 37, said: “After her diagnosis Jasmine was put on steroids, which are immunosuppressive, so she has had to shield and missed out on a lot of school.

Jasmine Stanfield, seven, with her certificate for completing the Chron's and Colitis UK Walk It challenge.

"To make sure she was still getting out and about during this time we’d go out on a lot of walks, but stick to quieter places like Sparken Hill and North Anston woods.

“When we found out about Walk It for Chron’s and Colitis UK, it was originally suggested Jasmine’s dad Kevin have a go, as he’s quite active, but Jasmine said she’d love to do it herself.

"We challenged her to a half marathon but she went on to smash that goal, walking over a marathon in short bursts and raising more than £600.

Jasmine has been supported by her little sister Isabelle, five, throughout the challenge.

"We’re overwhelmed with how many people have supported her and donated and I have to say that Norbridge have also been brilliant.”

Thankfully, Jasmine has now returned to school and is on medication that will hopefully manage her condition in the long-term.

"It’s been a really tough time,” added Zoe. “Parents who’ve been in and out of hospital with their children during the pandemic will know that only one is allowed at a time to appointments and that’s difficult.

"But Jasmine has remained unchanged, she’s her usual smiling and happy self. We couldn’t be prouder of her and her determination over the last few months.”

Jasmine has raised more than £600.

Jasmine’s fundraising page is still open for donations. You can donate here: https://www.mywalkit.org.uk/fundraising/jasmines-fundraising-page1276