A Worksop mum has launched an online appeal to buy a specialist car seat for her eight-month old baby.

Kerry-Anne Linton has organised the fundraiser to help her daughter Delaney, who has hip dysplasia which will require surgery and leave her unable to sit comfortably and safely in an average car seat.

Kerry-Anne needs £260 to buy a specialist car seat and beanbag to allow Delaney to sit comfortably at home.

Visit gf.me/v/c/blhn/delaneys-hip-dysplasia-equipment to help.