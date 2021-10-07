Over recent years, BPL, in partnership with Bassetlaw District Council, has invested heavily into its fitness facilities across all its sites.

This has included rebranding them to Your Space and upgrading to offer the latest gym equipment and group exercise classes, all in a fun and friendly atmosphere.

Representatives from BPL, Bassetlaw District Council, and partners at the Your Space, Bircotes.

As part of the launch event on September 22, guests from BPL, the council and other partners enjoyed a tour to showcase the improvements, starting at Your Space Worksop before moving on to sites at Bircotes and Retford.

Tying in with nationwide celebrations to mark National Fitness Day, Your Space Worksop also held a free Les Mills event where members and friends could try out the latest group exercise classes and help to raise money for Weston Park Cancer Charity.

BPL contract manager for Bassetlaw, Glyn Davies, said: “We are thrilled to officially launch our rebranded Your Space sites across Bassetlaw.

“With these latest upgrades, we can now offer members even better value for money by providing the latest state of the art equipment and group exercise classes alongside the fun and friendly atmosphere they know and love.

“However you enjoy getting active, our centres are your space to feel good and we’re looking forward to welcoming regular customers and new faces through our doors to enjoy the great range of activities on offer.”

Coun Julie Leigh, cabinet member for neighbourhoods, said: “We have come a long way since we first started working in partnership with BPL in 2010, and this has enabled us to continually improve the facilities we offer and the quality of service provided to local people.

“Over the years, our gyms have been expanded, health improvement programmes have

been developed and a wider circle of engaged partners from all sectors of the community has been created.

“This is the latest stepping stone on our journey of continuous improvement, in terms of services and facilities, with plans already being drawn up for the refurbishment of the swimming pool changing facilities at Bircotes Leisure Centre.