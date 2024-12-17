Boughton burglary suspect claimed he went into house to charge his phone

A burglary suspect claimed he’d only gone into a house in Boughton to charge his phone when he was stopped by police.

Response officers chased down a suspect on foot – after being called to reports of a break-in at a house in Boughton, near Ollerton.

Someone reported a burglary that was in progress at an empty house in Stuart Avenue, around 9.20pm on Sunday, December 15.

Police arrived within the space of a couple of minutes, with officers immediately hearing glass smash as they approached before seeing someone clamber out a window.

A short chase then took place when the individual tried to run away, but they didn’t get more than a few yards before response officers intercepted them and put them in handcuffs.

Copper piping was found in the suspect’s possession when he was searched, while he claimed he’d only gone inside the unused property to use the electricity to charge his phone up.

A 47-year-old man was subsequently arrested on suspicion of burglary and abstracting electricity.

Inspector Matt Ward, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Thanks to the rapid response of these officers in getting to the scene as quickly as they did, we were able to arrest a suspect.

“While the property in question wasn’t occupied at the time due to building work taking place in the day, that still doesn’t give anyone the right to trespass.

“Crossing the threshold of someone else’s home without their permission, whether in the day or the night, is a serious crime that will always be treated as such by Nottinghamshire Police.

“Of course, we wouldn’t have been able to respond as quickly as we did to this incident, without it being reported to us, so we’d like to thank whoever made the call and alerted us.

“While we’ve arrested a suspect in connection with this offence, our inquiries are still very much ongoing, so we’d ask anyone with any information to report it to the police by calling 101, quoting incident 624 of December 15.”

Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit www.crimestoppers-uk.org to submit your information.