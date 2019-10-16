Bonfire night 2019: fireworks displays and events in Nottinghamshire - Mansfield, Worksop, Hucknall, Eastwood

Bonfire night is fast approaching and there are lots of events taking place across Nottinghamshire.

From the large-scale fireworks displays to smaller community events, here’s a comprehensive guide to what’s on near you around Bonfire Night this year.

Bonfire night is fast approaching. Photo - Shutterstock

4th Mansfield Woodhouse Scouts Firework Display

The annual firework display is taking place on Friday November 8 at Turner Community Hall.

There will be a licensed bar, food, hot and cold drinks and market stalls.

Gates open at 6pm with the fireworks at 7.30pm.

Admission is £2.50. Parking is available at Morrisons next door.

Brinsley bonfire and fireworks extravaganza

This year's event will be held on Friday November 1.

Taking place on the old car boot field, gates open at 5pm with the bonfire lit at 6.45pm and the fireworks at 8pm.

Admission is £3 adults, £2 children.

Edgewood PTA Fireworks Display - Hucknall

This year's event is taking place on Friday November 8 on the school field.

All proceeds from the family-friendly event will go towards supporting Edgewood School.

Gates open at 5.30pm with the firework display at 6.45pm and other attractions on the night include a sparkler area, barbecue, stalls and tuck shop.

Advance tickets, priced at £3 with under 2s free, are available from the school office, Emma's Cutting Edge on Nabbs Lane and Vince Lunn butchers shop in Kirkby.

On the gate prices are £5 per person.

There is no parking on site.

Forest Town Arena firework display and fair

Held in association with AFC Mansfield, the event will take place on Saturday November 2.

Gates open at 5.30pm with the display starting at 8.15pm.

Admission is £4 per person, under 5s free.

Funfair and firework spectacular - Hucknall

Rolls Royce Leisure and Dynamite Fireworks are hosting a funfair and fireworks spectacular on Friday November 8.

Attractions on the night will include musical fireworks, food stalls, funfair rides and stalls, a fully stocked licensed bar, St John Ambulance cadets and music.

Gates open at 6pm and the musical fireworks display starts at 8pm.

Advance tickets, available from the Rolls Royce gym, reception or over the bar, are priced at £4 adults, £2 children and £10 for a family (2 adults and 2 children).

On the gate prices will be more depending on availability.

No general parking on site - only limited disabled spaces available.

Summit Centre, Kirkby

A massive fireworks display is taking place at the Summit Centre on Thursday October 31.

Gates open at 5pm with the display at around 8pm.

There will also be a fun fair, hot food and a licensed bar.

Entrance is £2 for adults and £2 for children.

Mansfield Lawn Tennis Club bonfire

This year's bonfire event is taking place on Sunday November 3.

Gates open at 6pm with the fire lit at 6.30pm before the fireworks at 7.30pm.

Advance tickets are priced at £5 adult and £2.50 children, under 3s free. On the gate prices are £6 adult and £3 child.

Hot food and drinks will be available on the night with all proceeds going to club funds.

No car parking available at the club on the night.

Mansfield Town fireworks display

The annual fireworks display is taking place at the One Call Stadium on Sunday November 3.

Gates open at 5pm with the fireworks show beginning at 7pm.

The ticket-only event will also feature a fair and stalls on the stadium car park.

Allocated seating will be in operation and all tickets must be pre-purchased from the Stags' ticket office, online via www.stagstickets.co.uk or by calling 01623 482 482 (option 1).

Tickets are priced at £6 adults, £4 concessions (17 and under or 65 and above).

Children up to three years of age don't need their own ticket or seat and are admitted free.

Oxton

A bonfire and fireworks display is taking place in the village of Oxton on Saturday November 2.

Gates open at 6pm with the bonfire lit at 6.30pm and a fireworks display by Illusion Fireworks at 7.30pm.

There will also be hot food, drinks and live music.

Entrance is £5 for adults, £3 for children 16 and under. Under 3s are admitted free.

Southwell Rugby Club

The annual firework and bonfire party featuring a display by 1st Galaxy Fireworks is taking place on Tuesday November 5.

The bonfire will be lit at 6.30pm with the fireworks at 7.30pm.

Refreshments will be available and entrance costs £7.50 adults, £5 for children and £15 for a family ticket.

Walesby Forest fireworks spectacular

The Walesby Forest fireworks spectacular is taking place on Saturday November 2.

This year's event will have a twist with Rock the Sky creating a stunning firework display set to some of your favourite rock songs.

Gates open at 5pm with the junior fireworks at 7pm and the main fireworks at 8.15pm.

There will also be a funfair, bar, shop and food stalls, with free parking available.

Advance bookings cost £4 adults, £3 children and £16 for a family ticket.

On the gate prices (cash only) are £5 adults, £4 children. Children under 4 free.

Call 01623 860 202 or email admin@walesbyforest.org.uk for more information.