Bolsover District Council Leader and Deputy Leader’s retirement marks end of an era

Bolsover District Council’s Leader and Deputy Leader have stated that after clocking up nearly a joint century in Local Government it is time for them both to step down from their top roles for a younger generation to herald in a new era for the region.

Both Labour councillors were appointed as Leader and Deputy Leader following the district council elections in 2019 when the council was in no overall control and they gained the support of socially independent councillors to gain control and form a cross-party cabinet.

But their council careers date back to 1984 for outgoing Leader, Coun Steve Fritchley, and 1972 for outgoing Deputy Leader, Coun Duncan McGregor, and after witnessing numerous changes to the political landscape their retirement as leader and deputy comes as local authorities begin to consider the latest Local Government Reorganisation devolution plans.

Coun Fritchley said: “You want to do your best. People think it’s easy but it’s not. It’s been my way of life for 40 years. I enjoy my politics and I like to see what is happening.

Retiring and outgoing, left to right, Bolsover District Council Deputy Leader Duncan Mcgregor and Leader Steve Fritchley

“There are always good bits and bad bits and you get used to doing it and I do not know if I will miss it but I will always be around.”

He added: “We would like to see younger people in the future going for positions with devolution.”

Coun McGregor also explained they had both discussed their retirement as long ago as July, 2024, before making their official joint announcement, on January 14, at a Labour Group meeting with plans to formally step down from their current positions at the next council meeting on January 29.

He said: “The idea is to allow the younger element of the council to come forward and take more responsibility and that is why we introduced the Junior Cabinet members and you can see why that was agreed and it was to get younger members involved in that decision-making process.

“We cannot go on forever but we thought that was a good way to introduce a younger element of the authority.”

Coun McGregor said the demands of the job can play a heavy factor seven days a week, 24 hours a day after he has found himself awake at 3am on occasions dealing with issues and people have even visited him with concerns on Christmas Day.

He said: “It’s seven days a week, 24 hours a day. There are times when I have been awake at 3am… And I have had people a my home on Christmas Day and they have never been turned away and when you are a councillor you have to make that commitment.”

Coun Fritchley, now aged 73 and a great-grandfather, started his council career in 1984 as a Shirebrook Town Councillor and joined Bolsover District Council in 1979.

Coun McGregor, aged 79 and also a great-grandfather, became an Elmton-with-Creswell Parish Councillor in 1972 and he was elected to the Clowne Rural District Council in the same year and served on the the Bolsover Urban Council and Blackwell Rural Council before they all amalgamated into Bolsover District Council.

During the last six years they have proudly served as Bolsover District Council’s Leader and Deputy Leader and despite announcing their retirement both will be continue to serve as district councillors for their respective wards of Langwith and Elmton-with-Creswell.

As leader and deputy leader, they have overseen the investment of over £20m in refurbishing, extending and redeveloping six independent living schemes for elderly residents as well as a £36m investment in building new council properties.

Other successful projects have included helping to bring in £15m of regeneration funding for the district, starting work on the £9.6m Roseland Park and Crematorium in Shirebrook, and overseeing a £10m refurbishment of New Bolsover Model Village.

They have also implemented a new CCTV monitoring suite for the district, invested in leisure facilities, brought the burgundy bin service in-house after the collapse of a contractor, and made and kept to their promise of no staff redundancies.

The pair also guided the council through the Covid-19 pandemic and helped to distribute £20m worth of grants.

But it has not all been plain sailing as they have both weathered recent criticism concerning comments made by Coun Fritchley regarding former MP Mark Fletcher and with Coun McGregor’s oversight into a costly parish council-run Creswell leisure centre but their years of service and contributions have been applauded by the district council.

Coun Fritchley has stated that it was a ‘truly regretful’ situation when a comment he made was perceived as ‘homophobic language’ concerning former Conservative Bolsover MP Mark Fletcher.

He was ‘administratively suspended’ by the Labour Party over the issue and he became the subject of an investigation that found Coun Fritchley was not homophobic but the language he had used could have been perceived as such and that he had therefore breached a code of conduct.

Coun McGregor, as a parish councillor, has also faced the challenge of trying to help keep Elmton-with-Creswell Parish Council’s Creswell leisure centre scheme afloat after the Covid-19 pandemic saw costs triple and an original contractor go bust.

The parish council had to borrow £2m from the Public Works Loan Board to complete the centre scheme and Bolsover District Council’s development company Dragonfly stepped in to finish the project.

Elmton-with-Creswell Parish Council, which also owes money to Bolsover District Council, is sadly facing possible bankruptcy but the parish council has stated it is taking decisive action to avoid insolvency.

Coun McGregor is also confident that the leisure centre scheme, which he stressed was hit by the economic consequences of the Covid crisis, will prove to be a valuable community asset with the prospect of two large housing developments in Creswell.

And while Coun Fritchley has had to dispute concerns from some about possible alleged conflicts of interest concerning the district council’s Dragonfly Development Ltd company – mixing a commercial company with a public authority’s work – Dragonfly has overseen much of the council’s successful building and social housing projects.

Coun Fritchley revealed how he has written to the Deputy Prime Minister and Local Government Secretary, Angela Rayner, in the hope the district council’s Dragonfly scheme can be replicated to help others build council houses and social housing at a minimum cost.

The council leader and deputy leader, who is also a planning committee member, also oversaw Bolsover District Council’s planning committee grant outline planning permission in September, 2024, for the controversial Clowne Garden Village housing scheme for 1,800 properties near Clowne and Barlborough which attracted hundreds of objections.

But Bolsover District Council now faces a new era especially with the recent Government announcement on Local Government Reorganisation plans involving the proposed introduction of a unitary council for Derbyshire with the merger of district and borough councils and a new mayor.

And whatever comes next for the local authority, Coun Fritchley said he has been proud of how Bolsover District Council has never been afraid to meet and address challenges.

He said: “I think Bolsover District Council has been a good forward thinking authority and it has never been frightened to have a crack at things and it does things out of the ordinary and if Government wants growth local authorities have to be able to explore it otherwise they will be agents of the Government.

“Bolsover District Council has established an ability to have a look at things and I am proud of being part of an authority that is not frightened of its shadow. It sticks its neck out sometimes.”

Coun McGregor’s tireless efforts as a councillor have also been recognised with two awards including a Lifetime Achievement Award, from the Community Stars Awards, for his contribution to the community, and a Lifetime Achievement Award, from the Bolsover Community and Voluntary Service. in recognition of his dedication and exceptional commitment as a Bolsover volunteer.

NE Derbyshire District Coun Martin Thacker said he has been pleased to have been able to establish a very positive relationship with Bolsover District Council in 2019 and despite the Strategic Alliance between Bolsover and North East Derbyshire facing a number of challenges he appreciated working through them with Coun Fritchley.

He added that the collaborative approach was an important aspect of both councils’ response to Covid-19 and ensuring effective support for their respective communities through a difficult time.

Regarding Coun Fritchley, Coun Thacker said: “While the district may lose your skills and qualities as leader, I know you will continue to serve in the best interests of Bolsover as a councillor.”

Coun Thacker also said Coun Fritchley and Coun McGregor extended the ‘hand of friendship’ from the outset and in his experience they both set aside political differences and put residents first.

The outgoing Bolsover District Council Leader also told the recent Labour Group meeting: “I want to place on record my thanks to Duncan for his support and partnership without which it would have been more difficult at times… Duncan will tell you how he would ‘beat me up’ on a regular basis and he will also say that we came in as a team and we will go out as a team.”

The council stated that a new leader will be appointed at a full council meeting, on Wednesday, January 29.