Bolsover District Council launches review of its controversial development company Dragonfly

An independent review has been launched into Bolsover District Council’s development company Dragonfly which has been linked to a struggling parish council’s financial crisis and has been repeatedly accused of posing a conflict of interest by mixing a commercial enterprise with a public body.

District Council Monitoring Officer Jim Fieldsend has confirmed the authority will be looking at the council’s governance arrangements in relation to its wholly-owned companies.

And Creswell and Elmton Residents Action Group Chairperson Christine Hope has also questioned, during a recent council meeting, when the council will be able to report fully on its involvement in the financial crisis at Elmton-with-Creswell Parish Council after Dragonfly had helped build its costly leisure centre.

Elmton-with-Creswell Parish Council’s Heritage and Wellbeing Centre, in Creswell, was completed by the district council’s Dragonfly company but the ill-fated scheme has left the parish council facing bankruptcy, and subject to a National Association of Local Councils’ investigation, while owing huge amounts of money to the Government’s Public Works Loan Board and to the district council.

But a Bolsover District Council spokesperson stated the review into the district council’s wholly-owned company Dragonfly and the NALC ‘review’ into Elmton-with-Creswell Parish Council ‘are entirely separate’ and that the only link between Dragonfly and the Creswell Heritage and Wellbeing Centre is that Dragonfly was the company which finished the building after Woodhead Construction went into liquidation.

During the council meeting, on January 29, Ms Hope asked the newly-appointed district council leader, Coun Jane Yates: “When will Bolsover District Council be able to report fully to all elected members and the public on their involvement in the current multi-million pound financial crisis at Elmton-with-Creswell Parish Council?”

Coun Yates said she felt it would not be appropriate to comment while Elmton-with-Creswell Parish Council is being investigated by NALC and she apologised for not being able to expand further on the issue.

She told the meeting: “Elmton-with-Creswell Parish Council is being investigated by NALC so it’s therefore inappropriate for Bolsover District Council to comment while that investigation is taking place.”

However, Ms Hope added: “Given the supposed extent of the involvement of the council and officers, are the council prepared to assist the NALC appointed investigative team, Derby Association of Local Councils who are also involved and the Local Government Association who are now together actively involved in the investigation of Creswell Parish Council?”

In response, Coun Yates said: “Obviously, we will contribute to the investigation, as and when, and that is why we cannot comment at the moment. We cannot compromise the investigation by commenting but we will be co-operating with it.”

Bolsover District Council has appointed Local Partnerships, at the cost of £34,500 plus VAT, to undertake the review of the council’s Dragonfly companies after the council’s Shareholder Board recommended a ‘health check’ of the council’s arrangements relating to its wholly-owned companies to provide an update and assurances, and to ensure best practice and good governance.

Mr Fieldsend confirmed the council would not just be looking at Dragonfly but would be looking at all the council’s governance arrangements in relation to all its wholly-owned companies.

The Dragonfly Shareholder Board has stated that a review, recently agreed by council chief executive officer Karen Hanson, is considered to be best practice for the council’s wholly-owned companies following the first two years of operations.

District council leader, Coun Jane Yates, told the council meeting on January 29, that the council’s wholly-owned Dragonfly company was set up to build homes and regenerate the area and to generate income for the council and residents.

Coun Carol Wood also told the meeting that the district council is one of the few councils – through Dragonfly – that has built council housing.

However, Coun Tom Kirkham expressed a desire to know where the district council ‘sits with Elmton-with-Creswell Parish Council and its liabilities’.

Coun Sandra Peake said: “It’s good we have all these questions because I think this authority has always been open and transparent and anybody – any member of the public – can always come in to speak to councillors and officers.”

Both former district council leader, Coun Steve Fritchley, and former deputy leader, Coun Duncan McGregor, have previously had to weather criticism in the debate over whether Dragonfly poses a conflict of interest and over its involvement in Elmton-with-Creswell Parish Council’s costly and ill-fated Creswell Heritage and Wellbeing Centre scheme.

The council’s Dragonfly Development Ltd has already overseen much of the council’s successful building projects but it has attracted disputed concerns from some members of the public about possible alleged conflicts of interest with the mixing of a commercial company with a public authority’s work.

However, Coun Fritchley has argued there was and is no conflict of interest with Dragonfly despite some claiming the council – as a planning authority – may grant planning permission for developments and may loan cash to its own company to deliver on projects.

But Coun Fritchley has insisted the authority is allowed to do this under the Localism Act 2011 and it has been common practice at councils nationwide and he has stated the arrangement with Dragonfly makes good financial sense because hiring an external contractor costs more money.

Bolsover District Council’s Dragonfly Development Ltd was established after Edwinstowe-based Woodhead Construction ceased to have control of the company and fell into administration.

The council has stated not only has the company been formed and a board established with sustainable working practices, but they have employed staff, re-engaged local contractors, and completed major building projects including council schemes in Whaley Thorns, Creswell, and Shirebrook.

Dragonfly Board members including some councillors who sit on and attend the council or executive council meetings have to declare an interest and leave, according to the council, on any decision made involving the company that requires council approval.

Bolsover district and Elmton-with-Creswell parish councillor, Duncan McGregor, has told how he believes it was the Covid-19 pandemic that threw the parish council and its scheme for the Creswell Heritage and Wellbeing Centre, on Colliery Road, into a massive, costly and crippling financial crisis.

The parish council had to borrow £2m from the Public Works Loan Board to ensure the project would be completed but the centre which opened in 2023 has been running at a loss during a difficult economic climate and the parish council has struggled with running and equipment costs, wages and bills.

An expert Locum’s report stated that by December, 2024, the parish council had incurred a deficit of minus £216,255.53 and that it also owes about £230,862.32 to Bolsover District Council including money from a loan and from previously unpaid bills.

If the parish council becomes insolvent it would default on the original loans it owes to the Government for the construction of the leisure centre which were obtained via the PWLB for an original overall sum of over £3m resulting in the PWLB most likely calling in its debt immediately, according to the Locum’s report.

But Elmton-with-Creswell Parish Council has stated it is taking transparent, decisive action to avoid insolvency.

Both the district council and Dragonfly also face an uncertain future after the Government’s Local Reorganisation plans include the prospect of introducing a single unitary super council for Derbyshire and getting rid of the current two-tier system by merging county and district councils.

Coun John Ritchie said: “Whatever Bolsover does, we will take Dragonfly with us. All parts of the council including Dragonfly will be in our mind.”

He also said the council’s relationship with Dragonfly is not unique because Northamptonshire also has its own company.

Coun Deborah Watson asked for the council to allow councillors who are Dragonfly board members to be included in future Local Government Reorganisation discussions including the company chairperson because the company employs several hundred people.

But Coun Ashley Taylor questioned whether councillors who are Dragonfly board members should be allowed to vote on Coun Watson’s proposal and Monitoring Officer Jim Fieldsend requested any dispensation for Dragonfly board members should be requested with the council’s Standards Committee.

He added whenever there is an item affecting Dragonfly it needs to be looked at separately because if any councillor represents the council on an outside body they have an interest.

District council chairperson, Coun Tom Munro, agreed with Mr Fieldsend’s suggestion that the council should wait for a further meeting to address the matter of Dragonfly members’ involvement in LGR meetings, which Coun Watson accepted.

However, on behalf of councillors on the Dragonfly board, Coun Watson said: “We work bloody hard to support that company that is owned by the council.

“Every 37 of you [councillors] own that company and it’s ridiculous we are being tied down in this way on a decision that will affect everyone in the district.”

Following Coun Fritchley’s resignation as chairperson and director on the Dragonfly Group Board of Directors during the second-half of 2024, Coun Deborah Watson was elected as chairperson and Coun Anne Clarke was elected as a director.

According to the Government’s Companies House records Dragonfly Development Ltd is a private limited company that develops building projects and it is based at The Arc, on High Street, in Clowne, where Bolsover District Council also has its headquarters.

Companies House also stated, at the time of Coun Fritchley’s resignation as board chairperson, there were six directors of Dragonfly Ltd including chief executive Grant Galloway and district councillors Anne Clarke, Emma Stevenson, Janet Tait, Deborah Watson, and Carol Wood.