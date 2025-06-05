Bolsover District Council considers new CCTV and perimeter security at its Clowne HQ after series of incidents

New security plans with possible new CCTV and tighter perimeter protection at Bolsover District Council’s headquarters are being considered to keep the public, staff and councillors safe after a number of concerning incidents.

Bolsover District Council’s Customer Services Scrutiny Committee and Local Growth Scrutiny Committees are meeting at an Extraordinary Meeting on June 12 to consider endorsing recommendations including plans for a new CCTV system, strengthening perimeter security, updating panic button procedures and introducing a newly-developed security policy.

The committees agreed to undertake a joint review of security arrangements at the council headquarters The Arc, on High Street, in Clowne, to examine how security for staff, public and members can be improved as part of the authority’s 2024- 25 Work Programme.

A council spokesperson stated: “This review was initiated in response to growing concerns about the security of The Arc, its vulnerability to incidents of anti-social behaviour and potential critical risks that could threaten the safety of staff, elected members and the public.

“With a focus on improving the safety, resilience and preparedness of The Arc, this review aimed to identify existing weaknesses, explore legislative compliance and make recommendations that will ensure the building remains a safe environment for all users.”

The review’s report revealed a number of incidents including the council receiving a series of suspicious packages in 2024, a series of break-ins in August, 2023, children spraying a council manager in the face with deodorant outside the Bolsover Contact Centre in September, 2024.

It also highlighted how a fire alarm call point at the council was damaged by children in September, 2023, and a false fire alarm was triggered at The Arc in May, 2023, when children activated a break-glass call point, and an incident of anti-social behaviour occurred outside The Arc, near the Contact Centre, when a woman and a man were observed arguing and shouting by a senior member.

Bolsover District Council has also referred to several incidents in the council chamber during the beginning of 2025 where members of the public allegedly caused some disturbances to several committee meetings so councillors believe it has also been important to address the security arrangements for these future meetings.

Some of the considerations for committee meetings includes additional safeguards such as barriers, codes of conduct and camera monitoring to ensure safe and orderly proceedings.

The Joint Committee compiled recommendations based on the review to help the council improve security and safety arrangements including the following:

Introducing a clear security responsibility framework by appointing a senior officer responsible for security and by assigning a portfolio holder from the Cabinet to be responsible for security.

Developing a comprehensive security policy for The Arc that addresses anti-social behaviour, emergency situations and the safety of staff, elected members and customers.

Ensuring there are clear roles and responsibilities for security protocols and incident response at The Arc.

Ensuring security procedures are regularly reviewed, updated and tested.

Exploring options available to develop improved CCTV and monitoring systems at The Arc.

Strengthening perimeter security for external physical threats such as vehicle mitigation.

Addressing security arrangements for committee meetings held at The Arc.

Conducting a security audit with a Counter Terrorism Security Advisor.

Ensuring staff and elected members are familiar with emergency, evacuation and reporting processes and the invacuation procedures which have been developed to address responses to ‘marauding attackers’, bomb threats and suspicious packages.

Providing staff training for conflict management and emergency situations – particularly operational staff and front-of-house staff – and continuing to regularly provide training on security related issues to staff and elected members.

Reviewing and updating panic button procedures and provide Security Industry Authority training for appropriate members of staff such as the leisure duty managers and the enforcement officers.

The review report stated its timing is particularly relevant to the current Government initiatives and legislation surrounding public safety with the introduction of Martyn’s Law which is part of the Protect Duty initiative designed to strengthen protections against terrorism in public spaces.

It added that rather than the council investing in a dedicated security guard team, which could cost between £50,000 and £60,000 annually, a more cost-effective solution would be to train specific staff members such as leisure managers and or enforcement officers in conflict management and emergency response.

The author of the report stated: “By taking these recommended steps, the council can improve security, ensure staff preparedness and create a safer environment for all those using The Arc.

“Regular reviews, updates and training, along with proactive security measures, will ensure that the council’s facilities remain secure and resilient against emerging threats.”

Bolsover District Council’s Arc not only hosts the authority’s offices and council chamber but also manages and provides leisure and health facilities for the public with its Go Active Clowne hub including a swimming pool, gym, exercise classes and a soft play area for kids.