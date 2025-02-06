Bolsover Council launches review of its controversial development company Dragonfly after 'conflict of interest' questions

An independent review is being launched into Bolsover Council’s development company Dragonfly which has been linked to a struggling parish council’s financial crisis and has been repeatedly accused of posing a conflict of interest by mixing a commercial enterprise with a public body.

Council monitoring officer Jim Fieldsend confirmed the authority is looking at ‘all councils’ not just Dragonfly after Creswell and Elmton Residents Action Group Chairperson Christine Hope asked whether the council’s involvement with Elmton-with-Creswell Council’s costly Creswell leisure centre would be included in the review.

Elmton-with-Creswell Council’s Heritage and Wellbeing Centre, in Creswell, was completed by the district council’s Dragonfly company but the ill-fated scheme has left the parish council facing bankruptcy while owing huge amounts of money to the Government’s Public Works Loan Board and to the district council.

Ms Hope asked the newly-appointed district council leader, Coun Jane Yates: “When will Bolsover Council be able to report fully to all elected members and the public on their involvement in the current multi-million pound financial crisis at Elmton-with-Creswell Parish Council?”

Bolsover District Council, At The Arc, On High Street, In Clowne.

Coun Yates (Lab) said the district council will contribute to the National Association of Local Councils’ investigation into the parish council but she felt it would not be appropriate to comment further while the investigation is underway.

She told the meeting: “Elmton-with-Creswell Parish Council is being investigated by NALC so it’s therefore inappropriate for Bolsover Council to comment while that investigation is taking place.

“Obviously, we will contribute to the investigation, as and when, and that is why we cannot comment at the moment.”

And when Ms Hope asked if the NALC investigation would feed into the review of Dragonfly, Mr Fieldsend said the district council would not just be looking at Dragonfly but it would also be looking at ‘all councils’.

Bolsover Council is appointing local partnerships, at the cost of £34,500 plus VAT, to undertake the review of the council’s Dragonfly companies after the council’s shareholder bBoard recommended a ‘health check’ of the council’s arrangements relating to its wholly-owned companies to provide an update and assurances, and to ensure best practice and good governance.

Coun Yates said the council’s wholly-owned Dragonfly company was set up to build homes and regenerate the area and to generate income for the council and residents.

Coun Carol Wood (Ref) also told the meeting that the district council is one of the few councils – through Dragonfly – that has built council housing.

However, Coun Tom Kirkham (Lab) expressed a desire to know where the district council ‘sits with Elmton-with-Creswell Council and its liabilities’.

Coun Sandra Peake (Lab) said: “It’s good we have all these questions because I think this authority has always been open and transparent and anybody – any member of the public – can always come in to speak to councillors and officers.”

Both former district council leader, Coun Steve Fritchley (Lab), and former deputy leader, Coun Duncan McGregor (Lab), have previously had to weather criticism in the debate over whether Dragonfly poses a conflict of interest and over its involvement in Elmton-with-Creswell Council’s costly and ill-fated Creswell Heritage and Wellbeing Centre scheme.

The council’s Dragonfly Development Ltd has already overseen much of the council’s successful building projects but it has attracted concerns from some members of the public about conflicts of interest with mixing a commercial company with a public authority’s work.

However, Coun Fritchley has argued there was and is no conflict of interest with Dragonfly despite some claiming the council – as a planning authority – may grant planning permission for developments and may loan cash to its own company to deliver on projects.

But Coun Fritchley has insisted the authority is allowed to do this under the Localism Act 2011 and it has been common practice at councils nationwide and he has stated the arrangement with Dragonfly makes good financial sense because hiring an external contractor costs more money.

Dragonfly Board members including some councillors who sit on and attend the council or executive council meetings have to declare an interest and leave, according to the council, on any decision made involving the company that requires council approval.

Both the district council and Dragonfly also face an uncertain future after the Government’s Local Reorganisation plans include the prospect of introducing a single unitary super council for Derbyshire and getting rid of the current two-tier system by merging county and district councils.

Coun John Ritchie (Lab) said: “Whatever Bolsover does, we will take Dragonfly with us.

"All parts of the council including Dragonfly will be in our mind.”

According to the Government’s Companies House records Dragonfly Development Ltd is a private limited company that develops building projects and it is based at The Arc, on High Street, in Clowne, where Bolsover Council also has its headquarters.

Companies House also stated, at the time of Coun Fritchley’s resignation as board chairperson, there were six directors of Dragonfly Ltd including chief executive Grant Holloway and district councillors Anne Clarke, Emma Stevenson, Janet Tait, Deborah Watson and Carol Wood.