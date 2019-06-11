Bolsover Castle under siege- in pictures

The dreaded siege of 1644 came back to Bolsover Castle at the weekend.

The dreaded siege of 1644 returned to Bolsover Castle over the weekend.

History came to life at the landmark as hundreds of of visitors descended for the event by English Heritage.

Paymaster Alasdair Hughs.
English Heritage reenacted preparation for the siege for visitors to the landmark.
Visitors were taken back to the Civil War when the Duke of Cavendish nervously awaited the Parliamentarian armies to arrive at the doorstep of Bolsover.
They heard the canons roar and saw soldiers prepare for battle...
