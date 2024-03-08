Body of man found on Worksop towpath
Nottinghamshire Police have launched an investigation after the body of a man was found on the towpath in Worksop this morning (Friday, March 8).
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
A Nottinghamshire Police spokesperson said: “Officers were called to reports of the sudden death of a man found on a towpath off Woodend, Rhodesia, at around 5.25am today (Friday, March 8).
“The investigation into his death remains ongoing.”
The A57 was temporarily closed but has since been re-opened.
Anyone with information is asked to call the police on 101.