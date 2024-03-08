Body of man found on Worksop towpath

Nottinghamshire Police have launched an investigation after the body of a man was found on the towpath in Worksop this morning (Friday, March 8).
By Shelley Marriott
Published 8th Mar 2024, 16:19 GMT
Updated 8th Mar 2024, 16:19 GMT
A Nottinghamshire Police spokesperson said: “Officers were called to reports of the sudden death of a man found on a towpath off Woodend, Rhodesia, at around 5.25am today (Friday, March 8).

“The investigation into his death remains ongoing.”

The A57 was temporarily closed but has since been re-opened.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police on 101.