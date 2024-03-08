Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Nottinghamshire Police spokesperson said: “Officers were called to reports of the sudden death of a man found on a towpath off Woodend, Rhodesia, at around 5.25am today (Friday, March 8).

“The investigation into his death remains ongoing.”

The A57 was temporarily closed but has since been re-opened.