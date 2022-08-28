Body found in search for missing Edwinstowe woman
Police searching for an Edwinstowe woman today said they had found a body.
Kim Baker was last seen by family members on August 12 and reported missing five days later.
The 57-year-old’s disappearance led to officers carrying out extensive searches in and around the Edwinstowe area.
However, police said that specialist divers yesterday, August 27, recovered a body from a section of the River Maun.
Detective Inspector Luke Todd, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “At this stage, although we are not in a position to formally confirm the woman's identity, we do believe the body is that of Kim.
“Her family have been told and they continue to be supported by specially trained officers.
“Our thoughts are with them at this time.”
The death is not being treated as suspicious.