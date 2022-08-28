Body found in search for missing Edwinstowe woman

Kim Baker was last seen by family members on August 12 and reported missing five days later.

The 57-year-old’s disappearance led to officers carrying out extensive searches in and around the Edwinstowe area.

However, police said that specialist divers yesterday, August 27, recovered a body from a section of the River Maun.

Police divers have found a body.

Detective Inspector Luke Todd, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “At this stage, although we are not in a position to formally confirm the woman's identity, we do believe the body is that of Kim.

“Her family have been told and they continue to be supported by specially trained officers.

“Our thoughts are with them at this time.”