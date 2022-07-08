Body discovered in outbuilding following serious house fire in Bassetlaw

At 11:17am on Wednesday July 6 Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue were called to a serious house fire on Cocking Lane, Treswell.

Nottinghamshire Police told BBC News a woman was rescued from the fire and while at the scene an officer found a man’s body in the outbuilding of the property.

No injuries were reported as a result of the fire.

A serious house fire broke out on Wednesday morning (June 6) in Cocking Lane, Treswell

His death is not believed to be suspicious, and a joint police and fire investigation is under way.

Det Insp Luke Todd said a formal identification of the body would take place "in due course".

He said: "Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones, who are being supported by specialist officers.”

A Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue spokesperson said they remain on the scene today (July 8) to continue a fire investigation.

They said: “Emergency Service personnel have been working extremely hard on scene since Wednesday, including neighbouring fire services and partner agencies

"Several fire engines were at the scene from across the county, including the water bowser and aerial ladder platform.

“The fire has now been extinguished and no injuries were reported as a result of the fire.

“From 10am today (July 7) fire crews will be at Treswell Village Hall and the surrounding areas, giving fire safety advice and reassurance to the local community.”