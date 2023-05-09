Blyth welcomes a brand new McDonald's restaurant
A brand-new McDonald’s restaurant which opened at Blyth’s Euro Garages May 4, has created around 80 new full and part-time jobs for the local community.
The new restaurant, which will be open 24/7, follows a significant investment from local franchisee, Mark Clapham, and will feature table service, self-ordering kiosks, a large outside patio area and a drive thru with Smart Digital Drive-Thru menu boards.
Mark Clapham, who now owns and operates 11 McDonald’s restaurants across South Yorkshire and Nottinghamshire, said “We are delighted to have opened another brand-new McDonald’s restaurant in Euro Garages and can’t wait to see the local Blyth customers, both new and old, enjoy our services on offer.
"People are at the heart of our business, and we look forward to welcoming new employees with the jobs our restaurant will create.
"We’re committed to investing in opportunities for a mix of all ages, life stages and backgrounds, promoting flexibility and equality.”