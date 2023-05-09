The new restaurant, which will be open 24/7, follows a significant investment from local franchisee, Mark Clapham, and will feature table service, self-ordering kiosks, a large outside patio area and a drive thru with Smart Digital Drive-Thru menu boards.

Mark Clapham, who now owns and operates 11 McDonald’s restaurants across South Yorkshire and Nottinghamshire, said “We are delighted to have opened another brand-new McDonald’s restaurant in Euro Garages and can’t wait to see the local Blyth customers, both new and old, enjoy our services on offer.

A brand-new McDonald’s restaurant has opened at Blyth’s Euro Garages. Picture: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images.

"People are at the heart of our business, and we look forward to welcoming new employees with the jobs our restaurant will create.