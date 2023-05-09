News you can trust since 1895
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Met Police ‘regrets’ over arrests of anti-monarchy protesters
33 minutes ago The Demon Headmaster’s Terrence Hardiman dies aged 86
2 hours ago Deposit-free mortgage aimed at trapped renters launched for first time
2 hours ago Pharmacies to offer prescriptions for 7 new conditions amid GP crisis
4 hours ago King Charles leaves heartfelt message to the nation after coronation
4 hours ago British teen found dead in Thailand forest

Blyth welcomes a brand new McDonald's restaurant

A brand-new McDonald’s restaurant which opened at Blyth’s Euro Garages May 4, has created around 80 new full and part-time jobs for the local community.

By Shelley Marriott
Published 9th May 2023, 12:01 BST- 1 min read

The new restaurant, which will be open 24/7, follows a significant investment from local franchisee, Mark Clapham, and will feature table service, self-ordering kiosks, a large outside patio area and a drive thru with Smart Digital Drive-Thru menu boards.

Read More
Sinkhole opens up in Worksop street

Mark Clapham, who now owns and operates 11 McDonald’s restaurants across South Yorkshire and Nottinghamshire, said “We are delighted to have opened another brand-new McDonald’s restaurant in Euro Garages and can’t wait to see the local Blyth customers, both new and old, enjoy our services on offer.

A brand-new McDonald’s restaurant has opened at Blyth’s Euro Garages. Picture: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images.A brand-new McDonald’s restaurant has opened at Blyth’s Euro Garages. Picture: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images.
A brand-new McDonald’s restaurant has opened at Blyth’s Euro Garages. Picture: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images.
Most Popular

"People are at the heart of our business, and we look forward to welcoming new employees with the jobs our restaurant will create.

"We’re committed to investing in opportunities for a mix of all ages, life stages and backgrounds, promoting flexibility and equality.”

Related topics:McDonald'sBlythNottinghamshireSouth Yorkshire