With just weeks to go until Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice’s first ever Light up the Lake event, the charity is encouraging people to celebrate someone who’s brightened up their life by dedicating a candle-lit lantern in their name.

Whether it’s paying tribute to those who are no longer with us, or celebrating those who’ve been a light in the darkness this past year, each lantern will join many others cast across the water at sunset on September 18 at Manver’s Lake, Wath-upon-Dearne.

Lanterns on the lake at Manvers for Bluebell Wood Children's Hospice

Beth Cole, Events Fundraiser at Bluebell Wood, said: “Over the past 18 months we’ve had to cancel the majority of our fundraising events to keep people safe, so we’re very much looking forward to meeting our supporters in person and thanking them for their generosity.

“Our Light up the Lake event offers the perfect opportunity to reflect and remember while celebrating and paying tribute to the special people in our lives.

“With just weeks to go until the big night, we still have places remaining so please do join us for what promises to be a breathtaking and moving display as we Light up the Lake under the setting sun.

“Each and every dedication will help us be a light in the darkness for local families going through some of the toughest times imaginable.”

All those who make a dedication will have the chance to watch their lantern floated out onto Manver’s Lake in what promises to be a stunning and poignant display.

The event will run from 6.30pm to 9pm with the lanterns being floated out on the lake around 7.45pm.

The eco-friendly lanterns will be securely attached to rafts, and collected after the event, to make sure they pose no threat to the environment.

You can make a dedication and book your place here: www.bluebellwood.org/lake.