Children and families from across the region who visit the hospice gathered at the Double Tree Hilton Hotel in Sheffield for a day of festive fun on December 5.

With Disney princesses, superheroes, all the usual festive trappings and even a visit from the big man himself, families made memories that will last them a lifetime.

Leo, Leighton and Carson Gee, from Worksop attended Bluebell Wood's Christmas party.

The event is always a favourite among families supported by Bluebell Wood, many of whom are simply unable to get out to Christmas parties because of their children’s incredibly complex needs. After missing the 2020 event because of Covid, this year’s party had a special significance.

Warren Bostock, from Doncaster, whose little boy Daniel, aged 5, visits the hospice for respite care and support, said: “It was such an emotional event with so many tears of happiness. With the whole madness over the last couple of years it felt like a big reunion for families, staff and volunteers.

“For us it was a little bit of normality where we could forget everything else for a while – and both our boys got to tell Santa what they want for Christmas.

“We thought about those children who are sadly no longer with us and those that couldn't be there today, but we made sure we had a great time. It was so lovely to see all the other Bluebell Wood families too.”

Leona McMillan from Sheffield.

Emma Doughty, head of family support at Bluebell Wood, said: “Our Christmas Party is such a special event for the families who visit us and we’re over the moon to hear that everyone had such a wonderful time.

“It was devastating to have to cancel last year’s party as we know how much everyone looks forward to it – but thanks to the hard work and dedication of our amazing staff and volunteers and the generosity of our amazing supporters – we’ve made up for lost time in serious style.

“A huge thank you to everyone who worked so hard to make it such a success; thanks to you the children and families in our care had a truly magical day they’ll never forget.”