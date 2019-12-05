Bluebell Wood man Matthew is the office hero of the year

An employee at Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice has been named overall winner of this year’s Glu Recruit Office Heroes Awards.

Matthew Sheridan was nominated by numerous colleagues and wowed the judges with his total commitment to helping brighten up the lives of the children at the North Anston-based hospice.

Matthew said: “I am absolutely blown away to have won the Glu Recruit Office Heroes Awards 201.

“It really is overwhelming to receive such praise from my colleagues when doing the job that I love with a group of people that I think so much of.

“Huge congratulations to everyone else that was nominated, you are all brilliant.

“A massive thank you for Rob Shaw and his team at Glu Recruit for organising such a great campaign and evening, to unLTD Business for being such a great event partner, and to Helena Butterworth of Glu Recruit for being an excellent table host.”

The awards were set up in 2018 to recognise employees who go above and beyond to help make a real difference to Sheffield City Region-based companies.

And with a record number of nominations at this year’s event, the ten finalists and their nominators were invited to join in the celebrations at Sheffield’s Leopold Hotel to find out who the winner would be.

A panel of local businesses, with representatives from unLTD Business (co-sponsors of the event), Hallmark Branding, Steel City Marketing, MK Public Relations, Connect Yorkshire and Andy Hanselman Consulting deliberated through two rounds of shortlisting before making their final decisions.

David Hall, one of Matthew’s nominators at Bluebell Wood, said: “Matt has brought with him a way of working which lifts the mood of the entire team, he is dedicated, committed and driven in everything he does.

“He is very uplifting in an environment that can at times be quite challenging and thoroughly deserves being crowned the 2019 office hero.”

Rob Shaw, managing director of Glu Recruit, added: “We’re delighted to see such a worthy winner of this year’s top prize at our awards.

“It’s plain to see that Matthew makes such a difference to his workplace, not just to his colleagues but to all the children at the hospice too.”