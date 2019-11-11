Bluebell Wood hospice helps reunite WWI soldier's postcard with his family

A World War One postcard from a Sheffield solider has found its way back to his family more than 100 years after his death thanks to an appeal from Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice in North A

The postcard, which was kindly donated to Bluebell Wood by a volunteer, was sent to a Mrs E O’Brien of Handsworth in Sheffield – but signed only by ‘Tom’.

Bluebell Wood shared the postcard on social media with the hope of tracking down a relative, and had a fantastic response from members of the public.

The mystery solider was Thomas Henry Temprell, from Sheffield, who died in 1916, aged just 19.

He is buried in the Salonika Military Cemetery in Greece.

The soldier’s great niece, Kate Bayburt, contacted Bluebell Wood and gratefully collected the postcard ahead of Remembrance Day.

Madeleine Oldale, head of communications at Bluebell Wood, said: “When we discovered the postcard we felt it was only right to try and reunite it with a member of Thomas’ family.”