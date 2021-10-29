As shops start overflowing with advent calendars of all shapes and sizes, the charity is offering a unique alternative designed to spread warm and festive feelings throughout December.

Each day there is a special message and picture to open – all themed around kindness – which explain just how much a of a difference the funds raised through the calendars will make to local families.

One example of the daily messages, which comes with a picture of the hospice in all its Christmas glory, is: “When we put the trimmings up, we mean business! You’re helping us make the hospice a real winter wonderland for our children and families to enjoy. “

Bluebell Wood’s Kindness Calendars offer a lovely alternative to traditional advent calendars.

Every penny raised through the calendars will help the charity support children and families across South Yorkshire who sadly don’t know how many Christmases they’ll have together.

Madeleine Oldale, head of communications at Bluebell Wood, said: “This Christmas we really wanted to do something different and, thanks to the help of the inspirational children and families in our care, we’re very proud to have come up with a unique way to spread some goodwill this festive season.

“By ordering one of our Kindness Advent Calendars, each day throughout December you’ll learn something heart-warming about how your support is helping local families who can often find Christmas a very challenging time of year.

“The best part is - every single order will help us make Christmas truly magical for the children and families in our care.”

The money raised from each Kindness Calendar will go towards the running of the hospice.

You can order one here: https://www.bluebellwood.org/shop/kindness-advent-calendar