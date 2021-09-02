Sarah will be temporarily taking over from Chief Executive Simon Hills, who is currently taking an extended leave of absence for personal reasons.

Sarah, who has extensive leadership experience in the third sector, said: “I am delighted to be taking the helm at a charity that is held in such high regard by so many people across the region and beyond.

Sarah Keeton will be leading the charity for the next six months

“As someone with roots in South Yorkshire, I am already familiar with Bluebell Wood’s life-changing work and the incredible levels of support from the inspirational staff, volunteers and fundraisers who make it all possible.”