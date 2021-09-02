Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice appoints interim Chief Executive
Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice is pleased to announce that Sarah Keeton will be joining the charity as its interim Chief Executive for the next six months.
Sarah will be temporarily taking over from Chief Executive Simon Hills, who is currently taking an extended leave of absence for personal reasons.
Sarah, who has extensive leadership experience in the third sector, said: “I am delighted to be taking the helm at a charity that is held in such high regard by so many people across the region and beyond.
“As someone with roots in South Yorkshire, I am already familiar with Bluebell Wood’s life-changing work and the incredible levels of support from the inspirational staff, volunteers and fundraisers who make it all possible.”
Bluebell Wood was first established in 1998 and the hospice was opened in September 2008. The charity have been responsible for helping hundreds of families across North Nottinghamshire, South Yorkshire, North Derbyshire and parts of North Lincolnshire.