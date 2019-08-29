Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice gets a makeover thanks to Tickhill and District Lions

Families staying over at the Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice will now be able to enjoy new revamped and rejuvenated bedrooms.

This makeover is thanks to a donation from the Tickhill and District Lions.which has been used to redecorate the parents bedrooms and installed new lifting hoists for the children’s rooms at the North Anston hospice

The Lions’ efforts raised an impressive combined total of £16,700.

Ron Lindsay, immediate past president of Tickhill and District Lions Club, said: “Tickhill and District Lions Club have long been supporters and admirers of the excellent facility and work done by management and staff at the Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice.

“So when an opportunity arose to help renovate the family rooms at the hospice the club along with several other Lions Clubs in South Yorkshire and North Nottinghamshire stepped in to help.”

Between them they raised £8,350 in cash donations, before securing a ‘matching grant’ from the Lions Club International Foundation which is based in Illinois, USA.

Julie Booth, trust and legacy fundraiser for Bluebell Wood, said: “The Tickhill and District Lions Club have supported us for many years and these latest generous donations will make a huge difference to the families we support.

“A big thank you to all the Lions who contributed and to all those who consistently go above and beyond to help our families make special memories in the time they have together.”