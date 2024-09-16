Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new blue plaque on the former Crown Inn in Retford has formally unveiled.

The unveiling was done by Coun David Naylor (Lab), Mayor of Retford, as part of the town’s Heritage Day events.

Retford Civic Society and the Chesterfield Canal Trust have worked together to have the plaque made and installed.

Couns Dan Henderson (Lab) and John Manners (Con) covered the cost from their community funds.

Coun David Naylor, Mayor of Retford, unveils the new blue plaque on the site of the old Crown Inn. Photo: Submitted

The original route of the canal was to go from Chesterfield to Bawtry, then a major port on the River Idle.

However, strong lobbying by the people of Retford, led by the Rev Seth Ellis Stevenson, promoted a change to bypass Bawtry and instead go

through Retford and thence to the River Trent.

On January 25, 1770, James Brindley, the canal’s engineer, announced at a meeting in the Crown Inn that he was now recommending the Retford route.

Couns Dan Henderson (left) and John Manners (right) present the funding cheque to Rod Auton of Chesterfield Canal Trust. Photo: Submitted

It is this meeting that is celebrated on the blue plaque.

The canal opened fully in 1777, but it got as far as Retford in November 1774.

The first boat to arrive was the cause of much celebration and a hogshead of ale – 54 gallons – was given to the residents.

In the 1770s, the Crown was the town’s principal inn and was used for a wide range of business and administrative purposes.

The Chesterfield Canal Company frequently met there.

Over the years it has seen many changes, including being a building society.

As a drinking establishment it has had many names including The Crown, The Crown Hotel, The Litten Tree and, most recently, Yates’s.

The latter closed in January 2017 and the building sat empty until recently being turned into flats by developer Garnet Harrison who said he would be ‘very pleased’ to host the plaque on his building when approached about it.

Rod Auton, secretary of the Chesterfield Canal Trust, said: “We are delighted to be unveiling this blue plaque.

"It is very fitting that this is happening on Retford Heritage Day because the canal has been a feature of life in Retford for 250 years.

"We are very grateful to Retford Civic Society for arranging everything, to Garnet Harrison for allowing the plaque to be placed on his building and to Couns Henderson and Manners for covering the cost from their councillor community funds.”