Bishop confirms 24 students in special service at Worksop College

The Rt Rev Tony Porter, Bishop of Southwell & Nottingham confirmed 24 young people from Worksop College and Ranby House School into the Christian faith at a special Holy Eucharist at college this month.

The service also marked the retirment of Paul Finlinson as the college’s chaplain after 20 years.

Bishop Porter commented “Paul Finlinson has exercised a wonderful ministry as chaplain to Worksop College for a generation.

It was a privilege to pass on the gratitude of myself and Bishop Paul at the recent Confirmation Service.

Sixteen were confirmed from Worksop College: Amelia Bayston, Lottie Carnall-Margetts, Poppy Halsall, Sarah Handley , Paige Hawkins, Devon Kaye, Jake Kirby; Daisy Parker, Leo Rogers, Olivia Saunders, Tia Saxelby, Eleanor Smith, Lydia Smith, Scarlett Stephenson, Mitchell Wilson, Emma Wright.

Seven from Ranby House: Tamia Chirinda, Evie Holmes, George Howard, Joe Parkin, Beatrice Parnham, Matilda Riggott, Lara White, Heather Stanfield.