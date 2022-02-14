Big savings as McDonald's menu favourites slashed to 99p this week in Worksop

But be warned, it isn’t a case of rocking up at the fast food restaurants in Worksop and taking advantage.

These are daily offers and must be ordered through the McDonald’s app – after taking part in a new initiative.

But there are savings not to be missed, including chicken nuggets, usually £3.79 for six, slashed to just 99p, as well as the McChicken sandwich, normally also £3.79, costing 99p – that’s a saving of £2.80

McDonald's, High Grounds Road, Worksop. Credit: Google

This is all part of a new ad campaign by McDonald’s, complete with prizes for fans.

The aim is to entice customers to check out the 99p offers.

The deals completely come to and end on February 20, with each promotion ending at 23.59pm each day.

The promo is called My McDonald's Stories, encouraging users to upload their tales of how they enjoy a fast-food treat.

They'll be prompted to write their own story before they're rewarded with the 99p offer of the day.

You can only use each daily deal one time though and everything needs to be done through the app, which is easy to download.

Once you’ve completed the necessary steps, apply the discount via the deals page and pick up via Drive-thru, click and serve, takeaway or in restaurant.

The offers are:

99p Triple cheeseburger, usually around £2.29 - save: £1.30

99p Quarter pounder with cheese, usually around £3.79 - save: £2.80

99p Filet-o-fish, usually around £3.79 - save: £2.80

99p Veg Deluxe, usually around £3.79 - save: £2.80

99p McChicken Sandwich, usually around £3.79 - save: £2.80

99p Six chicken McNuggets, usually around £3.79 - save: £2.80