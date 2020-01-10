Bidding open now for slice of £1.4 million council grants fund

Voluntary and community groups across Nottinghamshire can now apply for a slice of a £1.4 million county council grant scheme to support grassroots projects.

The Local Improvement Scheme (LIS) is helping local communities to be more vibrant and sustainable by providing grants to local organisations which seek to make a difference in the local community.

The funding can be provided for physical things like signs, equipment or buildings, but not running costs.

Applicants will need to demonstrate that their projects can deliver tangible, long term benefits to the community.

One project that has recently benefited from LIS funding was the installation of a new children’s playship at Ranskill Park in Retford.

The giant playship, named ‘The Mayflower’, is helping youngsters and families celebrate local ties with the Mayflower pilgrims, ahead of the 400th anniversary since influential north Nottinghamshire pilgrims sailed to America on the Mayflower, helping form the USA.

The £19,000 ship was jointly funded by the council’s LIS and Ranskill Parish Council and includes a pilgrim-themed information board.

Coun Andrew Cooke, parish council chairman, said: “We are always looking to improve the facilities in Ranskill playground.

“The LIS was essential to make this project happen as this funding contributed to half of the total costs.

“It is a wonderful new item which is already a firm favourite with children.”

Coun John Handley, vice-chairman of the communities and place committee at the council, added: "Since the scheme was launched in 2017-18, the LIS is making a real difference in our communities.

“In fact, 202 projects have benefited from more than £2 million worth of capital funding.

“The criteria for this latest round has been updated, as we want it to benefit as many community-focused projects across the county as possible.

“We also want to encourage a focused -approach, which is why successful organisations will now be required to spend the funding within a 12-month timeframe.”

Groups can now apply for capital funding of up to £30,000 at www.nottinghamshire.gov.uk/lis.

Closing date is February 28.