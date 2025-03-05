Best garden centres near Worksop – based on recommendations from readers

By Phoebe Cox
Published 5th Mar 2025, 17:46 BST
It's that time of year again when you can dust off the garden furniture, spend time outdoors with one less layer on, and feel the sunlight on your skin...

With spring upon us, we asked Guardian readers to share their favourite garden centres in and around Worksop.

If you’re looking for a delightful outing, to treat yourself, enhance your garden, or simply enjoy a drive out and browse, we’ve got you covered.

Spring is approaching, bringing warmer and drier weather for gardening.

1. Gardening

Spring is approaching, bringing warmer and drier weather for gardening. Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Notcutts Dukeries, located in the Welbeck Estate at Worksop, was recommended by readers. For more details, see: www.notcutts.co.uk

2. Notcutts Dukeries

Notcutts Dukeries, located in the Welbeck Estate at Worksop, was recommended by readers. For more details, see: www.notcutts.co.uk Photo: Notcutts Dukeries

Photo Sales
Old Orchard Nursery in Shirebrook is a highly rated garden centre in the area. The Common Lane business can be contacted at 01623 742513.

3. Old Orchard Nursery Shirebrook

Old Orchard Nursery in Shirebrook is a highly rated garden centre in the area. The Common Lane business can be contacted at 01623 742513. Photo: Ags/Google reviews

Photo Sales
Darfoulds Nursery & Cafe, Darfoulds, Worksop, was a popular suggestion. See more at: www.facebook.com/darfoulds

4. Darfoulds Nursery & Cafe

Darfoulds Nursery & Cafe, Darfoulds, Worksop, was a popular suggestion. See more at: www.facebook.com/darfoulds Photo: Darfoulds Nursery & Cafe

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Worksop
News you can trust since 1895
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice