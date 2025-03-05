With spring upon us, we asked Guardian readers to share their favourite garden centres in and around Worksop.
If you’re looking for a delightful outing, to treat yourself, enhance your garden, or simply enjoy a drive out and browse, we’ve got you covered.
1. Gardening
Spring is approaching, bringing warmer and drier weather for gardening. Photo: National World
2. Notcutts Dukeries
Notcutts Dukeries, located in the Welbeck Estate at Worksop, was recommended by readers. For more details, see: www.notcutts.co.uk Photo: Notcutts Dukeries
3. Old Orchard Nursery Shirebrook
Old Orchard Nursery in Shirebrook is a highly rated garden centre in the area. The Common Lane business can be contacted at 01623 742513. Photo: Ags/Google reviews
4. Darfoulds Nursery & Cafe
Darfoulds Nursery & Cafe, Darfoulds, Worksop, was a popular suggestion. See more at: www.facebook.com/darfoulds Photo: Darfoulds Nursery & Cafe
