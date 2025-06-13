Best and worst hospital meals according to patients – including King's Mill, Queen's Medical Centre, and Bassetlaw

By Phoebe Cox
Published 13th Jun 2025, 11:32 BST
Updated 13th Jun 2025, 11:44 BST
An international Facebook group has been created to review hospital meals worldwide, as patients ‘dish’ out reviews of hospital cuisine across Nottinghamshire.

In a public Facebook group named Rate My Hospital Plate, patients have rated their meals from hospitals throughout Nottinghamshire.

The group has more than 147,000 members and includes meals rated by patients at King's Mill Hospital, Bassetlaw Hospital, Nottingham City Hospital, and Queen's Medical Centre.

The group was created for sharing pictures and reviews of hospital food, both good and bad.

It is important to note that posts are not criticising hospital staff; rather, sharing personal experiences from inpatients regarding meals.

This group aims to provide patients with a bit of fun during what can be a traumatic and challenging time.

Is your hospital on the list?

Marie Kelly Johnson posted a picture of cheese and potato pie with mashed potatoes during her time at Nottingham City Hospitals last month. She was not a fan.

1. Would you like some potato with that?

Marie Kelly Johnson posted a picture of cheese and potato pie with mashed potatoes during her time at Nottingham City Hospitals last month. She was not a fan. Photo: Marie Kelly Johnson

An anonymous participant shared an image of their dinner at King's Mill Hospital. They mentioned that from December 2024 to February 2025, they were an inpatient there. They said that King's Mill offers limited food options, featuring a single set menu from which patients can select their lunch and dinner. Being in the hospital for an extended period, the former patient found the meals became quite repetitive. But one of their favourite meals was the cheese sandwich dipped in tomato soup!

2. King's Mill Hospital

An anonymous participant shared an image of their dinner at King's Mill Hospital. They mentioned that from December 2024 to February 2025, they were an inpatient there. They said that King's Mill offers limited food options, featuring a single set menu from which patients can select their lunch and dinner. Being in the hospital for an extended period, the former patient found the meals became quite repetitive. But one of their favourite meals was the cheese sandwich dipped in tomato soup! Photo: Anonymous

Tracie Scott shared a photo of the 'best' breakfast ever after her knee replacement surgery at Bassetlaw Hospital.

3. Breakfast at Bassetlaw

Tracie Scott shared a photo of the 'best' breakfast ever after her knee replacement surgery at Bassetlaw Hospital. Photo: Tracie Scott

Kenzi Aspinshaw shared an image of her food from Queen's Medical Centre and said the salads were delicious.

4. Salad in the city...

Kenzi Aspinshaw shared an image of her food from Queen's Medical Centre and said the salads were delicious. Photo: Kenzi Aspinshaw

