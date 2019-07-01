Belton Horse Trials heads for new home at Thoresby Park

Thoresby Park has been chosen to host Belton Horse Trials from next year.

Following the decision in April by the National Trust to discontinue the Horse Trials at Belton House, which the trust operates, organisers BEDE Events and British Eventing reviewed several potential venues, before deciding on Thoresby, near Ollerton.

Belton Horse Trials was axed from being held at Belton House near Grantham in Lincolnshire, after the event caused significant soil compaction across parts of the park's Grade I listed parkland, impacting wildlife and historic trees.

The first trials was held at Belton in the 1970's and since then has become a key fixture on the sporting calendar.

Stuart Buntine, BEDE Events Chief Executive, said: “Thoresby offers huge opportunities to grow and develop this event and continue to offer world-class equestrian sport alongside a fun-filled day of family entertainment.

“We are delighted to have ‘Belton’ back and look forward to taking it to further heights at Thoresby. We thank British Eventing for their confidence in the BEDE Events team and are well

into planning mode for this great new venue.”

The event at Thorsby will also park 40 years of the trials.

Helen Eshelby, Outdoor Events Manager at Thoresby Park, said: “Thoresby Park are thrilled to have been chosen as the new home for the spring two, three and four star event.

"We look forward to welcoming the international riders in April 2020 and working with BEDE Events team on the horse trials for many years to come.”

The new international equestrian event will take place from Friday, 3 April to Sunday, 5 April in 2020.