Beacon will light up Whitwell sky to honour Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee

Whitwell and Hodthorpe and Belph Parish Councils will be taking part in an official ceremony of beacons as the nation and Commonwealth countries honour Queen Elizabeth II’s 70 years on the throne.

On the evening of Thursday, June 2, the beacon will be lit at the top of Whitwell tunnel at Tarmac Quarry and will be visible in the surrounding villages.

Both Councils have stated they are ‘extremely grateful’ to Tarmac Quarry Whitwell who have generously constructed the beacon at their own expense, and permitted it to be situated within their boundary.

Celebrations are under way for Queen Elizabeth ll's Platinum Jubilee. (Photo by Steve Parsons - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

The beacon will be one of over 2,022 lit by charities, communities and faith groups all over the UK, all to be lit at 9.45pm.

Tom Munro, chair of Whitwell Parish Council, said: “We are proud to be part of this momentous celebration.

“It is only appropriate that this unique milestone in history is marked with beacons and music.

“We are honoured to be part of this special event for Her Majesty, The Queen’s 70th year as our Monarch and Head of the Commonwealth on her Platinum Jubilee.”

For more information on the Queen’s Jubilee beacons, visit: https://www.queensjubileebeacons.com/about