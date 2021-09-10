It’s okay to Talk, Listen and Care is the message from Rotherham Women TLC Campaign

The impact of suicide touches the lives of thousands of people every year, but people are still not sure what to say to someone who may be thinking of killing themselves.

The Rotherham Women TLC campaign, part of Rotherham’s existing Be the One suicide prevention campaign, is targeted at all women, those who have been touched by suicide, those who have contemplated suicide and anyone who wants to be better prepared to help someone else in a crisis.

And the message in a new video filmed in local hair and beauty salons is clear – it’s okay to Talk, Listen and Care.

To get the message to as many people as possible Rotherham Council and the Rotherham NHS Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) are joining forces with the borough’s beauty industry to harness the power of its vast social media reach.

Rotherham Strategic Lead for Suicide Prevention Anne Marie Lubanski said: “We want people to know that it’s okay to ask someone if they are thinking about killing themselves.

“If we are worried that someone might hurt themselves then asking the question won’t prompt them to do it.

“However, it will tell them that you are ready to talk, listen and care.”

Anne Marie continued: “We’re asking everyone to watch our video and to share it on their own social media platforms.

“Many hair and beauty salons have excellent social media networks that we would like to use to reach as many people as possible.”

Chair of Rotherham Health and Wellbeing Board and Cabinet member Coun David Roche said: “Any life lost to suicide is one too many.

“This campaign is part of the wider work undertaken by the Council and NHS partners to provide support for those people in crisis and others impacted by suicide.

“By talking more openly about suicide we can help to reduce stigma and encourage more people to feel able to ask for help when they need it.