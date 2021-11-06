Via, Nottinghamshire Council’s highways contractor, is looking to encourage road users, particularly vulnerable groups such as pedestrians and cyclists, to ensure they are doing all they can to be seen over the dark winter months – so has launched #MyHiVis.

It aims to encourage people to wear appropriate clothing for the winter months, raise awareness around the importance of visible clothes and help people consider the safer option next time they visit their wardrobe.

The campaign will also see Via offering prizes for the best pictures showing the contrast between wearing visible clothing and not, with three prizes up for grabs offered to three lucky winners.

The best #MyHiVis pictures showing the contrast between wearing visible clothing and not will be up for one of three prizes.

Prizes include a family Bikeability session worth more than £100, a 100 per cent reflective jacket worth over £50 and a Halford’s gift card redeemable for any goods designed to aid road-user visibility worth £30.

Zena Oliver, Via road safety manager, said: “Hi-vis drastically increases your visibility under the night sky and in poor weather conditions and helps reduce the chances of moving vehicles from colliding with you and other vulnerable road users.

“#MyHiVis aims to show the importance of being bright this winter and taking extra precautions when out and about at dark.

“We’re encouraging the residents of Nottinghamshire to share a hi-vis selfie with the hashtag #MyHiVis, showing themselves safe and illuminated amongst the winter darkness.”

Coun Neil Clarke, Nottinghamshire Council transport and environment committee chairman.

Safety

Coun Neil Clarke, council transport and environment committee chairman, said: “Road safety is of course important 365 days a year, but over the summer months, road users will have got used to maybe not thinking so much about whether they can be seen as visibility is naturally better.

“Whether you’re a pedestrian, rider or driver we can all play our part in helping to make sure Nottinghamshire’s roads are a safe place to be during these dark winter months.

“So, please be safe, and be seen.”