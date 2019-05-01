Be a superhero and take part in fun run for the Air Ambulance

The Lincolnshire & Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance is looking for superheroes of all ages to walk, run or even fly in a special fun run to celebrate the charity’s 25th year of flying life-saving missions.

The celebratory five kilometre fun run, which will be held on Sunday, May 12 at Market Rasen Racecourse, is suitable for pushchairs, children and even well-behaved dogs on leads to take part in.

And participants are invited to take on the challenge whilst wearing their best superhero outfits.

Gemma Shaw, fundraising manager at the Air Ambulance, said: “On average, our crew are called to attend three traumatic missions per day.

“Every superhero who takes part in our fun run will help us to make sure that we can be there for our next patient at a time when they need us most.”

The event starts at 10am and is £10 entry fee for anyone over 16, whilst children are free.

To sign up for the event and for any further information, visit www.ambucopter.org.uk or email enquiries@ambucopter.org.uk.