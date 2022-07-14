Bawtry residents invited to find out more about railway bridge reconstruction

The major project will begin in September and will see the bridge reconstructed, to enable trains to continue to run reliably and safely for years to come.

To allow the work to take place safely, a section of Gainsborough road will need to be closed. Initially, this will be a single lane closure with traffic lights in place, but the main work will require a full road closure.

Clearly signposted diversion routes will be in place during this time.

Reconstruction work on a railway bridge over Gainsborough Road will begin in September.

For those interested in finding out more about the work, Network Rail is holding a public information event on Wednesday August 3.

The event will be a drop-in session at The New Hall, Bawtry between 3pm and 8pm.

Teams from Network Rail will be on hand to provide more details and answer residents’ questions.