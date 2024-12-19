Bassetlaw's Misson quarry extension approved by council

The area of farmland that will be extracted

A quarry close to a village in north Nottinghamshire will be extended to extract around 400,000 tonnes of mineral, after its owners said reserves will be “exhausted imminently” if no action is taken.

Applicant Misson Sand & Gravel Co runs Misson Grey Sand Quarry, off Newington Road, between the villages of Misson and Newington in Bassetlaw.

The company applied to Nottinghamshire County Council for the extension, and the council’s Planning and Rights of Way Committee met on December 17, to discuss them.

The quarry is known for its grey sand that serves a niche mineral material market.

The site has been operating since 2001 and was previously extended in 2005, 2011 and 2015 to increase its production.

The approved plans will see the quarry being expanded to a 3.4 hectare patch of farmland to the south of the current operational site. The land is roughly the equivalent of five football pitches in size.

It is estimated around 400,000 tonnes of grey sand could be extracted over the next five years through the expansion.

Reece Musson, an agent present at the meeting speaking on behalf of Misson Sand & Gravel, said the quarry is a “cornerstone for Nottinghmshire’s construction industry”, with the “high-quality” sand particularly in high demand in Nottinghamshire and Yorkshire.

They added: “Reserves currently on site will be exhausted imminently without action- the mineral will be sterilised.”

The agent also said the extension would offer economic stability and enhance employment for local residents.

If plans were not approved, it would “force the reliance on less-reliable alternatives”, according to the owners.

According to planning papers, Misson Parish Council commented that “the quarrying is getting close to the village” and noted the extended use of HGV vehicles accessing the site.

Jonathan Smith, a planning officer at the council, when reading out the proposals said: “The distance between the extension site and nearest properties would continue to provide a significant buffer to residents”- he assured the committee vehicles would still use the site’s south access which avoids the village.

The nearest Misson property is around 0.4 kilometres (around 0.25 miles) to the east with some residences around 0.6 kilometres (around 0.4 miles) away to the site’s processing area.

The number of HGVs going in and out of the site will be set at 15 a day.

Coun Philip Owen (Con) called the committee’s decision a “no brainer” and welcomed the approval of the application.

The application also sought to retain use of the current processing area.

Misson Grey Sand is specifically used for specialist mortars. A land restoration plan after the extraction is complete will seek to enhance biodiversity and habitats.