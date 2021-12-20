Bassetlaw woman donates hundreds of presents to disadvantaged children

Rachael Bown and her employer Worksop’s B&B Industrial Dismantling Ltd, have raised money to make children’s lives a little brighter at Christmas for the last four years.

And once again they have managed to raise enough money to buy hundreds of presents for youngsters.

Contributions also came from the National Federation of Demolition Contractors,

The huge haul of gifts.

The massive haul of goodies - for children aged 0-18 - will go to Worksop charity From The Heart, that is distrubuting the gifts to children less fortunate this Christmas.

A picture taken by Rachael of B&B Industrial Dismantling Ltd’s back office shows the room bursting with toys from floor to ceiling.

Health and safety manager Rachael said: “We have managed to get some really great items this year.