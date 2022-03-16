Bassetlaw woman celebrates 100th birthday with more than 500 cards - including ones from the Prime Minister and The Queen
A woman in a Retford care home has celebrated her 100th birthday and received more than 500 cards after an appeal on social media.
Audrey Yates, a resident at The Hollies residential care home in London Road, Retford, celebrated a milestone birthday on today – and was sent close to 600 cards from strangers from all around the globe.
The care home’s activities coordinator, Della Jackson, had written about Audrey’s upcoming birthday on social media a few days before.
She asked for cards to be sent in after Audrey had only received three cards, plus ones from the other home residents.
The post was shared more than 370 times and soon cards and messages for Audrey came flooding in.
Cards were delivered from addresses as far as Australia, Italy and Dubai – as well as ones from The Queen and the Prime Minister, which was hand delivered by Bassetlaw MP Brendan Clarke-Smith.
Mrs Jackson said: "The kindness of all the public has been absolutely amazing.
"On the last count she had received 500 cards, but there’s such a big pile still to open and read, it’s going to be near to 600.
“We started yesterday opening them and obviously celebrations have taken most of the day up today
"Audrey would like to thank everyone for their kindness and for all the beautiful cards, flowers, chocolates and gifts.
"She is overwhelmed with all the kindness from strangers.
"She has had an amazing birthday and thank you from all the staff at the Hollies to everyone’s generosity and kindness, it made Audrey’s day even more special.