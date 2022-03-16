Audrey Yates, a resident at The Hollies residential care home in London Road, Retford, celebrated a milestone birthday on today – and was sent close to 600 cards from strangers from all around the globe.

The care home’s activities coordinator, Della Jackson, had written about Audrey’s upcoming birthday on social media a few days before.

She asked for cards to be sent in after Audrey had only received three cards, plus ones from the other home residents.

The post was shared more than 370 times and soon cards and messages for Audrey came flooding in.

Cards were delivered from addresses as far as Australia, Italy and Dubai – as well as ones from The Queen and the Prime Minister, which was hand delivered by Bassetlaw MP Brendan Clarke-Smith.

Mrs Jackson said: "The kindness of all the public has been absolutely amazing.

"On the last count she had received 500 cards, but there’s such a big pile still to open and read, it’s going to be near to 600.

Audrey with her birthday card from The Queen.

“We started yesterday opening them and obviously celebrations have taken most of the day up today

"Audrey would like to thank everyone for their kindness and for all the beautiful cards, flowers, chocolates and gifts.

"She is overwhelmed with all the kindness from strangers.

"She has had an amazing birthday and thank you from all the staff at the Hollies to everyone’s generosity and kindness, it made Audrey’s day even more special.

Audrey Yates has had a 100th birthday card from Boris Johnson delivered by Brendan Clarke-Smith. Pictured: Son Michael, Mr Clarke-Smith, Audrey and daughter-in-law Lynn.

Audrey Yates was wished a happy birthday by Prime Minister Boris Johnson in a handwritten birthday card.