Bassetlaw Community and Voluntary Service is calling on people to become charity trustees as the voluntary sector continues to face the challenges of the pandemic.

BCVS chief executive, Andria Birch said: “We know the voluntary and community sector is facing the most challenging time in recent history.

“Local groups have told us that as a result of people stepping back in the pandemic, they are struggling to recruit new volunteer trustees to support governance of local charities.

Pictured: Left - BCVS Chair of Trustees, Fran Walker. Right - CEO of BCVS, Andria Birch.

“Trustees are vital for the health of groups and the sector and we are therefore now appealing for new trustees to step forward.”

BVCS have reported that there is currently a significant shortage of treasurers and are asking for people with a background in finance to come forward to close the gap.

However, all skills can be of use to one of the many charities seeking support.

Trustees hold a vital role in ensuring their charity has a clear strategy, and that its work and goals are in line with its aims.

Bassetlaw Community and Voluntary Service at The Old Abbey School, Priorswell Road, Worksop.

BCVS can help to match potential trustees with local charities and groups with vacancies that reflect their interests and needs that they are passionate about - trustees only need to give a minimum of two hours a month.

To find out more, contact: 01909 476118 or [email protected]

To inform their work over the coming year, BCVS is carrying out the 2021/22 State of the Sector Survey for groups to fill out.

This information will help provide better understanding and evidence of the current state of the voluntary and community sector, and will also be used to lobby funders to address areas of need on behalf of local groups.