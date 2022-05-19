Following a consultation earlier this year, Beckingham has now received a new village store with a Post Office service offering longer opening hours.

An empty property on The Green has undergone a refurbishment to incorporate Beckingham Post Office and a new village shop.

Before the refurbishment, residents were only able to use Post Office services on a part-time outreach service, provided by the postmaster from Wheatley Post Office.

The new shop was officially opened on May 18 by district councillor Jack Bowker.

The service ran from Beckingham Recreation Room for just six hours a week.

Now, services will be available from a counter inside the store Monday to Friday from 9am to 5.30pm, and 9am to 12.30pm on a Saturday - totalling to 46 hours a week.

Local residents and small business customers will be able to access a wide range of Post Office, mails and banking services including cash withdrawals, deposits and balance enquiries for customers of all the main UK banks six days a week.

He said it was a ‘pleasure’ to officially open the Beckingham village shop and that there was an ‘excellent’ turnout.

He added: “Village post offices [and] shops are the life and soul of rural communities like ours – the services they provide are invaluable.

"Please do support this fantastic Bassetlaw business.”

Speaking on the Post Office opening, Allison Wallace, Post Office network provision manager said: “We are making it easier for customers to get their cash, send and collect their mail and do their banking because we know how important these services are to local residents.