Following a consultation earlier this year, Beckingham has now received a new village store with a Post Office service offering longer opening hours.
An empty property on The Green has undergone a refurbishment to incorporate Beckingham Post Office and a new village shop.
Before the refurbishment, residents were only able to use Post Office services on a part-time outreach service, provided by the postmaster from Wheatley Post Office.
The service ran from Beckingham Recreation Room for just six hours a week.
Now, services will be available from a counter inside the store Monday to Friday from 9am to 5.30pm, and 9am to 12.30pm on a Saturday - totalling to 46 hours a week.
Local residents and small business customers will be able to access a wide range of Post Office, mails and banking services including cash withdrawals, deposits and balance enquiries for customers of all the main UK banks six days a week.
The new village shop was officially opened on Wednesday morning by district councillor Jack Bowker, joined by councillor Joan Sanger and proprietor Michael Carnall.
He said it was a ‘pleasure’ to officially open the Beckingham village shop and that there was an ‘excellent’ turnout.
He added: “Village post offices [and] shops are the life and soul of rural communities like ours – the services they provide are invaluable.
"Please do support this fantastic Bassetlaw business.”