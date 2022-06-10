Blyth Parish Council and the village’s Jubilee Committee have shared the success of their four-day weekend of celebrations for the Platinum Jubilee.

Thursday, June 2, saw the village come together as a beacon was lit for the Queen’s Jubilee Beacons at Moore’s Farm.

A cornet player from Harworth Brass performed a piece of music specifically composed for the event before the beacon was lit at 9.45pm.

The following day saw Blyth Cricket Club host a party in the park from 3pm to 8pm, set up with a BBQ and bar to keep the adults happy, and games for the children.

The event also included a performance by the Wilson Ellis Band.

On Saturday, June 4, the village green saw a bring your own picnic event, though The White Swan pub was kept busy.

Residents and visitors were kept entertained with performances from a singer and Harworth Brass Band, and a fancy dress and best-decorated house competition was also held.

The Red Hart pub kept everyone partying into the night with a disco, and ‘superbly’ hard-working bar staff.

A family service was held on Sunday at St Mary and St Martin's Church, followed by tea and cakes.

Cheryl Day, clerk to Blyth Parish Council, said: “What a great weekend of celebrations for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

“Thank you to all those who made the events happen and everyone who helped out."

Check out some photos below from the weekend…

