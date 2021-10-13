John Watson Allison first launched StreetGym in London, 10 years ago.

John Watson Allison, has released a unique ‘StreetGym’ map to allow people who missed out his weekend sessions in September to do it in their own time.

The Retford Project map offers people a ‘snapshot’ into what their surroundings can offer them and includes informative videos showing how to complete each exercise.

The 13-point course involves push ups, shuttle runs, and even bike rack jumps outside Aldi.

John said: “I designed the StreetGym Project here in Retford and in other UK cities to help people make best use of what they already have, for free.

“There can be a number of barriers to exercise for some people, including access to a gym and the cost of memberships.

“What we’re doing here is showing people that you can exercise for free, all while having fun, and an adventure.

“When your town is your gym, you’ve got no excuse to get out and exercise.”

A screenshot of the 13-point interactive map which John shows you how to complete each exercise safely.

After serving in the Army for 24 years, John worked as a health and wellbeing manager and set up Motion to Mind in 2017 to coach people to overcome obstacles and move forward in life ‘physically and metaphorically’.

John added: “Simply getting out of the house for a gentle stroll in natural light, first thing in the morning, will set you up for success.”

“Of course, safety is paramount and you always need to consider, ‘is what I’m doing safe, appropriate and respectful to the environment I’m working in’.”

To view the map and instructional videos, click here.