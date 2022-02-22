Bassetlaw ticket holder claims life-changing £108,000 EuroMillions prize

Camelot UK Lotteries Limited, operator of The National Lottery, has today confirmed that it has received a claim for the £108,811.40 EuroMillions prize from a ticket matching the five main numbers and one Lucky Star number.

The ticket was bought in Bassetlaw for the EuroMillions draw on February 4.

Lottery officials said, as with all major prizes, the claim will now go through the process of validation.

Once the ticket has been validated and paid, the ticket-holder will then decide whether or not to go public and share their good news.

There will be no information on whether it is an individual or syndicate winner, or where the ticket was purchased, unless the ticket-holder decides to go public.

Camelot’s Andy Carter, senior winners’ advisor at The National Lottery, said: “What amazing news for this lucky ticket-holder who has claimed their prize.

"We will now focus on supporting the ticket-holder through the process.

“We’re encouraging everyone to check their tickets online at national-lottery.co.uk or by downloading the National Lottery app.

"You can also buy and check your tickets in retail.

"Playing online via the website or app means that your ticket is checked, and you get an email notification if you win a prize. You can also scan your retail tickets on the National Lottery app to check if you're a winner.”

With all National Lottery draws, players have 180 days from the day of the draw to claim their prize if they have the winning ticket.

Last week lottery officials urged players across Bassetlaw to check their tickets because the prize had remained unclaimed.