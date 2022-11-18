Running on selected dates from Saturday November 19, to Saturday December 24, this year’s event at Sundown Adventureland sees the opening of the Four Seasons Arena.

The new purpose-built indoor facility takes families on a picturesque festive journey before they meet Father Christmas in his grotto and reveal their magical Christmas wishes.

During their session, families will receive a warm welcome from Mrs Claus and her cheeky elves, before receiving a special Christmas gift. Live entertainment will then be provided on the new stage, with the opportunity to purchase hot and cold snacks in the arena.

Sundown Adventureland's Christmas Spectacular event is back.

All tickets admit entry to the wider theme park, which will be transformed into a winter wonderland. Plus, the annual Night Before Christmas ride will make its eagerly anticipated return for the young and young-at-heart to enjoy.

Shaun Malvern, director at Sundown Adventureland added: “Relying on good weather and a marquee in the winter wasn’t always practical, so the new arena protects our visitors from the elements and makes the experience even more enjoyable. It’s going to make a huge difference all year round.

“A year in the making by local tradespeople, the arena is a one-stop-shop for all things Christmas with the entrance to the Night Before Christmas Ride, photography facilities, entertainment stage and an array of food and drink facilities serving crepes, hot chocolate and festive biscuits.”

Advertisement

Sundown Adventureland's Honey and Sunny are ready to entertain families at the Christmas Spectacular event.

Debora Griffin, director at Sundown Adventureland said: “Our Christmas Spectacular is one of our most special traditions at Sundown.

“The Night Before Christmas ride was my lovely grandma Audrey’s favourite and every year right up until she died last year at the age of 92, she would be the first one on the ride to test it out.”

Tickets must be booked and are priced at £21 for adults and £25 for children, which includes a session with Father Christmas, a gift and access to the rest of the theme park.

Advertisement