Bassetlaw theme park celebrating emergency services with discounted tickets

Making a saving of £12 on an adult ticket, the Services Weekend encourages families to spend quality time together and enjoy everything the attraction near Retford has to offer.

The discounted tickets apply to anyone working in the police, NHS, fire and rescue, RNLI, military and other blue light professions.

Debs Griffin, Sundown director , said: “At a time where everyone’s mindful of their spending, but still hoping to treat the family to a great day out, we hope this discount for service personnel encourages families to spend time together.

“As a family-owned business, we know about the importance of making memories, and building bonds – and spending the day at Sundown Adventureland is the perfect opportunity to make that happen.”

Sundown has a variety of attractions, parks and soft play areas suitable for under-10s.

Ms Griffins said: “Because Sundown’s existed for such a long time, we know our community and fanbase really well and we know many of them work for the NHS, police, fire and rescue and military. The discount is our way of giving them a special thank you and we hope to see as many guests as possible.”

The remaining Sundown Adventureland’s Services Weekends take place on September 16-17 and 23-24.

To book tickets and for more information visit sundownadventureland.co.uk/events/services-weekends-september