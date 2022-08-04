Dog-enthusiast Lilia Moore, aged 15 from Retford, and her two-year-old cocker spaniel, Arlo, have started their summer holidays in style with a week of activities at the Young Kennel Club (YKC) Summer Camp.

Lilia joined more than 60 other dog-loving children, all aged from seven to 16 years old to train their dogs in canine activities including handling, agility, scent work, obedience and heelwork to music.

The annual YKC Summer Camp at the Rutland Showground, in Oakham, began on July 31 and will conclude on Friday August 5.

Lilia Moore with Arlo. Credit Yulia Titovets - The Kennel Club

Lilia said: “My favourite thing about being in the YKC is the variety of things to do.

“This week at camp I’m looking forward to doing more of the hoopers with Arlo.”

The showground has been transformed for a week as the young dog lovers take over, having fun whilst learning skills with their dogs as well as keeping them both healthy and active.

YKC Summer Camp is a great way for children to keep active, have fun, make new friends and take part in a wide range of dog training and social events.

The programme is packed with a range of activities and evening entertainment that keeps the youngsters busy from morning till night.

Vanessa McAlpine, spokesperson for the Young Kennel Club said: “Young Kennel Club Summer Camp is a highlight of the summer and we are delighted to welcome back so many members once again this year.

“Lilia and Arlo are in for a really varied week of fun and games, with invaluable opportunities to socialise, train and compete alongside each other, as well as with their friends.

“With dog ownership sky-rocketing in the last few years, awareness of responsible ownership is more important than ever, and it is even more beneficial for this to start at a young age.

“Our YKC members are the future of the world of dogs and we expect to see many of them at Crufts in years to come.”