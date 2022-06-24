Tony Gibbings, a swimming teacher and lifeguard at Your Space Bircotes Leisure Centre, is raising money for two charities by challenging himself to swim the equivalent width of the English Channel – 21 miles – every month during 2022.

The challenge will see the money he raises split between two charities, the Motor Neurone Disease Association and Weston Park Cancer Charity; a charity partner of his employer BPL, which operates the leisure centre in partnership with Bassetlaw Council.

Tony, aged 60, has recently passed the halfway point of his challenge, having swam 143 miles out of a total of 252 - the equivalent of just over six Channel swims.

He has been stacking up the miles by using the pool at his place of work and at Your Space Retford Leisure Centre, while being cheered on by colleagues, fellow swimmers and pupils from his swimming lessons.

He also plans to complete an outdoor swim at Salford Quays later this summer.

Tony said: “I’ve been swimming three to four times a week and had great support from the swimmers at the leisure centre who swim alongside me, as well as family and friends.

“The children I teach have also been really interested, so I keep them updated with how far along the challenge I am.

“Thank you to everyone who has donated and supported me so far - it is very much appreciated to support the work of these two amazing charities.”

This mammoth challenge comes after a challenge Tony, from Harworth, completed last year, where he raised £1,200 for the Motor Neurone Disease Association by swimming 50 miles in memory of his friend Ray Roche.

So far, Tony has raised over £650 and hopes to meet his £2,000 target by the end of the year.