Bassetlaw splashparks reopen as heatwave continues

The three council operated splash parks in the Canch, Kings' Park and Langold Country Park reopened today (Monday, July 19) following the lifting of the Government restrictions.

The splash parks will be open daily from 10am to 6pm after having to close due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A spokesperson for Bassetlaw District Council said: “The latest Government guidance states that 'In general, the risk of catching or passing on COVID-19 is higher in crowded spaces, where there are more people who might be infectious.'

The Canch splash park.

"Although outdoors, the splash parks are very popular and well used facilities and we encourage people to act responsibly, for example if they are busy then consider coming back later.”

