Worksop and Retford parents and pupils will find out today if they have gotten into their choice of secondary school.
Every parent wants their little one to go to the best ‘big school’ they can. So when they pick their top three preferences for the new academic year, it can make finding out on March 1 a momentous day.
Below, we have listed all the secondary schools in Bassetlaw to help parents touch base with how well rated their options were this year.
1. Secondary school places announced today
Today, March 1, is when parents and pupils find out what 'big school' they're starting at this September as secondary school allocations are revealed.
Photo: Shutterstock
2. Outwood Academy Portland, Netherton Road, Worksop
Outwood Academy Portland was rated Outstanding in April 2014, while a monitoring visit in March 2019 - sparked because of concern 'about the high levels of pupil exclusions in the school and exceptional pupil movements at times other than the end of a phase of education' - recognised the work going on to tackle the issue and highlighted the 'uncompromising focus on creating a culture of high expectations among pupils and staff'.
Photo: Rachel Atkins
3. Retford Oaks Academy, Babworth Road, Retford
Retford Oaks Academy was rated a good school following an inspection in May 2022, with inspectors how 'pupils are proud' to be part of the school.
Photo: Worksop Guardian
4. The Elizabethan Academy, Hallcroft Road, Retford
The Elizabethan Academy was rated good in May 2018, with inspectors hailing the 'very positive' relationships between teachers and pupils.
Photo: Google Maps