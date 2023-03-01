2 . Outwood Academy Portland, Netherton Road, Worksop

Outwood Academy Portland was rated Outstanding in April 2014, while a monitoring visit in March 2019 - sparked because of concern 'about the high levels of pupil exclusions in the school and exceptional pupil movements at times other than the end of a phase of education' - recognised the work going on to tackle the issue and highlighted the 'uncompromising focus on creating a culture of high expectations among pupils and staff'.

Photo: Rachel Atkins