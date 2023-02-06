There are nine road closures to avoid in Bassetlaw on the National Highways network this week.

And two of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing waits of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that five closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A1, from 1pm January 24 to 6am February 11, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 both directions Tuxford to Apleyhead, slip road, layby and lane closures due to maintenance works, diversion via National Highways network and local authority network.

• A1(M), from 8pm January 4 to 6am February 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M northbound, junction 34 to junction 35, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• A1(M), from 8pm January 11 to 6am February 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M southbound, junction 35 to junction 34, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• A1, from 8pm January 31 to 6am February 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 southbound, Blyth to Apleyhead, slip road, lane and lay-by closures for barrier repairs, diversion via local authority network.

• A1, from 8pm January 18 to 6am April 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Sutton On Trent to Upper Morton, Lane closure due to works on behalf of National Highways.

And a further four closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A1, from 8pm February 6 to 5am February 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound, Markham Moor, diversion route for works taking place on behalf of Via.

• A1, from 8pm February 13 to 6am February 24, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Elkesley to Blyth, slip road, lay-by and lane closures for maintenance works, diversion via National Highways and local authority network.

• M1, from 8pm February 15 to 5am February 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 29, Lane closure and exit slip road lane closure for maintenance works.

• A1, from 8pm February 20 to 5am February 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Elkesley, Lane closure due to electrical works.